There will be no baseball played at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The first two games of the Mariners’ three-game series vs. the Oakland A’s have been postponed due to a member of the A’s traveling party testing positive for COVID-19 while their team was in Houston.

The A’s first sent out a tweet announcing that the first two games of the series have been postponed, which read:

“The series between the A’s and Mariners in Seattle has been postponed through Wednesday (Sept. 1 & 2) out of an abundance of caution to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.

On Sunday, the Oakland A’s announced that a member of the organization had tested positive for COVID-19. The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party in line with MLB protocols, and they will continue to self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place.”

Major League Baseball followed with the a similar announcement:

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Oakland Athletics’ organization, the scheduled games between the A’s and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

As for potential ways to make up the games, the two teams could play a doubleheader on Thursday to make up at least one of the postponements. Their last remaining matchup comes on the final weekend of the 2020 season with a three-game series in Oakland.

The A’s COVID positive test came from a set of samples submitted on Friday. They were notified Saturday evening, a few hours playing a doubleheader agains the Astros at Minuted Maid Park. Per reports, the traveling party underwent immediate testing on Sunday morning and there were no additional positive tests. They took another round of tests on Monday morning and are awaiting the results.

This is the first time this season that the Mariners have had games affected by a COVID-19 test.

This will likely allow the Mariners to get infielder Ty France and catcher Luis Torrens through intake testing and possibly onto the active roster. Outfield prospect Taylor Trammell will likely go to the alternate training site in Tacoma once he passes intake clearance. Reliever Andres Munoz is still recovering Tommy John surgery and likely won’t need to report.