Kirk Nieuwenhuis’ sacrifice fly in the first inning stood up as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers evened their series with the Nashville Sounds 1-0 on Saturday. The series stands at 1-1.
Rob Whalen gave up two hits over six scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out two and walked two. Ariel Miranda and Ryan Garton gave up a hit over three scoreless innings.
Tacoma had five hits in the win.
