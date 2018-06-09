Kirk Nieuwenhuis’ sacrifice fly in the first inning stood up as the visiting Rainiers evened their series with the Sounds 1-0.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis’ sacrifice fly in the first inning stood up as the visiting Tacoma Rainiers evened their series with the Nashville Sounds 1-0 on Saturday. The series stands at 1-1.

Rob Whalen gave up two hits over six scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out two and walked two. Ariel Miranda and Ryan Garton gave up a hit over three scoreless innings.

Tacoma had five hits in the win.