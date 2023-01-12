With opening day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season just under three months away and individual game tickets on sale, the Mariners announced their promotional schedule for games at T-Mobile Park.

They will be at home on opening day, hosting the Cleveland Guardians at 7 p.m. March 30.

T-Mobile Park will be host of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game and all the festivities around it, including the Home Run Derby, the MLB amateur draft and the celebrity softball game.

As for other big events that should draw large crowds, the Felix Hernandez Mariners Hall of Fame weekend, which runs from Aug. 11-13, is expected to be a highly attended series. The three-game series vs. the Orioles will feature Friday night Felix-themed fireworks, Saturday’s pregame induction ceremony and a Hernandez bobblehead giveaway in Sunday afternoon’s finale.

The Mariners will have seven games featuring postgame fireworks, all after Friday night games. The dates:

May 26 vs Pittsburgh Pirates

June 16 vs Chicago White Sox

June 30 vs Tampa Bay Rays

July 14 vs Detroit Tigers

Aug. 11 vs Baltimore Orioles

Aug. 25 vs Kansas City Royals

Sept. 29 vs Texas Rangers

The always popular Bark at the Park promotion, for which fans can bring their dogs to the game and have their pooches run the bases after the game, returns for five occasions.

Monday, April 3 vs Los Angeles Angels

Thursday, May 25 vs Oakland Athletics

Monday, July 17 vs Minnesota Twins

Wednesday, Aug. 9 vs San Diego Padres

Monday, Sept. 11 vs Los Angeles Angels

It wouldn’t be a Mariners season without bobblehead days. The first 20,000 fans will receive one of the figurines at four games:

Saturday, April 1: Julio Rodriguez

Friday, April 14: Cal Raleigh

Tuesday, July 18: Ty France

Sunday, Aug. 13: Felix Hernandez

The Mariners also have a handful of new promotions with the first 10,000 fans receiving the giveaways:

Sunday, May 7: Geno Grigio Wine Tumblr

Sunday, June 16: Geno Vibes Talking Bottle Opener

Saturday, July 1: Patriotic Cal-Boy Hat

Sunday, July 2: Stars & Stripes Fanny Pack

There will also be two Funko Pop! nights at T-Mobile Park, and the first 20,000 fans through the gates receive a player-themed Funko Pop! collectible.

Saturday, May 27: J.P. Crawford

Tuesday, Aug. 29: Julio Rodriguez

The Mariners have scheduled Pride Night for June 16 and will have their “Salute To the Negro Leagues” game June 17.

There will also be 32 “Value Games,” which include $10 View Level and Bleacher seats, $20 Main Level seats and $30 Terrace Club seats. For more information about all of the value games and promotion schedule, fans can go to Mariners.com