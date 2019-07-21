Welcome to! After 10 long years, Edgar Martinez will be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. To celebrate, we're bringing you a week's worth of stories, old and new, commemorating the Mariners legend.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The culmination of a baseball journey that started in Dorado, Puerto Rico, reached its apex on Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, New York.

On a stifling day that was cooled at times by cloud cover and breezes, Edgar Martinez officially gained induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"One of the game's best pure batsmen": Edgar's Hall of Fame plaque

With several former teammates on hand and thousands of Mariners fans in attendance, he became the second member of the Mariners to gain induction into baseball’s elite group.

He spent every season in a Mariners’ uniform and earned a special place in fans hearts.

Martinez hit .312 with a .418 on-base percentage and a .515 slugging percentage while amassing 1,219 runs, 2,247 hits, 514 doubles, 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,283 walks in 2,055 career games over 18 seasons — all in a Mariners uniform.

