It was only the first game of the major league season, and already Mariners reliever Matt Brash might have thrown the most unhittable pitch you will see in all of baseball this year.

The reaction from Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez, one of the most dangerous hitters in the game, told you everything Thursday night.

On a 3-2 count, Ramirez’s swung and missed at Brash’s slider that broke so much and so hard from right to left that it nearly hit Ramirez’s back foot in the left-handed batter’s box.

Ramirez spun 180 degrees and fell onto his rear on top of the plate and then flat onto his back into the right-handed batter’s box. It’s the kind of reaction from a hitter you almost never see, particularly from a hitter as accomplished as Ramirez.

Rob Friedman, best known as the Pitching Ninja on Twitter (with more than 441,000 followers), listed that slider from Brash as the “filthiest” pitch in MLB on opening day Thursday.

Advertising

Friedman’s Twitter page is a favorite among pitcher enthusiasts and major league pitchers themselves. Getting recognized by Pitching Ninja is a badge of honor for many, and Friedman’s initial post highlighting Brash’s pitch had 2.9 million impressions on Twitter as of Friday afternoon.

Matt Brash, Bohemian Rhapsody Knuckle Curve. 💀⚰️🪦 pic.twitter.com/OK6ZlhHA9c — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2023

“Matt Brash TOTALLY DESTROYS one of the Best Hitters in the Game,” read the headline on Friedman’s YouTube video breaking down the pitch Friday morning.

But the best reaction you’ll see wasn’t from Ramirez or from Pitching Ninja — it was from Brash himself. Asked about it on Friday afternoon, Brash said he’s flattered by all the attention it’s getting … but he didn’t even think that was the best slider he threw in the seventh inning Thursday.

His best slider — his ideal slider — is the one he threw earlier in the inning to strike out Amed Rosario.

“I thought it was better,” Brash said.

Seriously?

“That (to Rosario) was the slider I’m trying to throw every time,” Brash said. “It started perfectly middle and was just last second (that it broke out of the zone). … That’s where I was trying to throw it to Ramirez.”

Brash’s slider that drew a swing-and-miss from Rosario was clocked at 86.9 mph with a spin rate of 3,069 revolutions per minute, a vertical break of 32 inches and horizontal movement of 19 inches, according to Statcast data.

Advertising

The slider he threw to Ramirez: 86.8 mph, 3,130 rpm, 37 inches of vertical break, 14 inches of horizontal break.

Those are all elite qualities among all major league sliders. As a rookie last season, Brash had an average spin rate of 2,885 rpm, which ranked him No. 4 among all MLB pitchers. (Kyle Crick, then pitching for the White Sox, ranked No. 1 with an average spin rate of 3,053).

(Note that Statcast initially registered those pitches as Brash’s knuckle curveball, which has similar qualities as his slider. Statcast sometimes can’t tell the difference between the two.)

Brash has growing confidence in that pitch — and, more importantly, in his ability to control it.

Catcher Cal Raleigh said Brash’s slider is the single-most difficult pitch for him catch from any of the Mariners pitchers.

“It moves so much,” Raleigh said. “It starts away and ends up on your back foot. It’s not a pitch you want to hit it. Even if you do, it’s probably not going to end well.”

Advertising

Brash said he had no hesitation when Raleigh called for a slider in that situation, in a 3-2 count of a scoreless game.

“With Cal, I’m just throwing whatever he puts down,” Brash said. “He does the scouting reports. I’m just there to execute.”

The 24-year-old Brash is in his second major league season and first as a full-time reliever. He made the club last season as the No. 5 starter, but he struggled with his command and was sent down to the minors and moved to the bullpen.

After being recalled to Seattle, he was dominant in the second half of the season and then emerged as one of Scott Servais’ most-trusted arms out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

In three playoff appearances against Toronto and Houston, Brash was perfect across 3 1/3 innings, striking out four of the 10 batters he faced, allowing no hits and issuing no walks.

“He’s come a long way,” Raleigh said. “He’s just getting better and better.”

Servais plans to continue to use Brash in high leverage situations late in games.

“Matt has handled those opportunities really well,” Servais said. “He hasn’t backed off.”