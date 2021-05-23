Barring a rematch in the World Series, and the odds of that happening seem longer than winning the Powerball or getting struck by lightning twice on the same day, the Mariners won’t have to see Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres again until February of 2022 when they meet on the field of the Peoria Sports Complex for what is usually the first game on the Cactus League schedule.

And even that may be too soon for the Mariners’ pitchers.

Tatis, baseball’s newest superstar, wrapped up his three-game torture of Mariners’ pitching in typical highlight-reel fashion, hitting a pair of home runs — a solo blast and a grand slam — and tossing in an RBI single for good measure as the Padres rolled to an easy 9-2 win to complete the three-game sweep.

Tatis drove in six runs in a day, while the Mariners scored seven in the series, which is actually an improvement.

The Mariners have lost six games in a row and will travel to Oakland to open a four-game series with the Athletics.