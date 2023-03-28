PEORIA, Ariz. — With the Mariners wrapping up spring training Monday, the back fields of the team’s complex were largely empty of fans. The open areas in between the seven fields where fans stalk players for autographs, photographs or any interaction were nothing but barren brown grass.

The only spectators were players and coaches from North Bend High School in Oregon, two professional baseball scouts from other organizations and one baseball writer who wanted one more afternoon of sunshine.

On field No. 5 in the farthest reaches of the complex, a group of players, none of them older than age 20, were getting in their daily work. It was a collection of young, but heralded, prospects such Gabriel Gonzalez, Starlin Aguilar, Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo and George Feliz.

But it was Felnin Celesten, the Mariners’ newest projected phenom prospect, that brought one scout to the complex for morning workouts.

“It’s always so hard to tell who is who in some of these workouts because they aren’t wearing jerseys,” the scout said. “But I got to the field, saw him take one ground ball at shortstop, and I knew it was him.”

Celesten, who turns 18 in September, was the Mariners’ top international signing in January. A switch-hitting shortstop out of Guaymate in the Dominican Republic, he is considered a five-tool talent, possessing speed, defense, arm strength, power and hitting for average. MLB Pipeline rated him as the No. 2 prospect in this international class. The Mariners paid him accordingly with a $4.7 million signing bonus.

Celesten arrived in Arizona on March 21, which was a little later than hoped due to visa complications. The Mariners wanted him to come to minor-league spring training in the U.S., but he’ll eventually return to the academy in the Dominican Republic where he’ll play for the Dominican Summer League Mariners.

“They told me this was a possibility depending how the visa was processed,” Celesten said through interpreter Freddy Llanos last week. “But everything worked out. They told me they wanted me to bring me out here to get to know everything and see how we do things.”

Listed at 6-1, 175-pounds and still growing, he’s already bigger than his hero, Francisco Lindor, who made him want to be a switch-hitter.

“I always told myself I’ve got to be like him, if not better,” he said. “That was my mentality and that’s how I learned.”

Celesten has long arms and a rangy body build that moves with fluidity. He gets to balls with ease and snaps throws to first base. He’s not an impeccable fielder at this age, but the athletic grace is apparent. He also hasn’t met Perry Hill yet either.

Checking out Felnin Celesten — the Mariners top international signing pic.twitter.com/c3VkpOkcCO — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 28, 2023

When the infield work was finished, the Mariners set up the on-field batting cage and a pitching machine with hitting groups taking multiple one-swing rounds against breaking balls followed by multiple one-swing rounds against fastballs. As part of their “challenge” workouts, there would be no coach flipping up easy strikes for batting practice.

Mike Cameron, Mariners special assignment coordinator, came over to the field to see Celesten hit. Stories about Celesten’s previous workouts were going around camp.

“Yeah, I wanted to see the young kid,” Cameron said. “I heard he put on a show in BP the other day.”

Indeed, with manager Scott Servais and other front-office staff watching, Celesten, in his first full workout since arriving in Arizona, smashed baseballs from both sides of the plate.

“That was really interesting,” he said with a smile.

What did Servais like about him?

“Oh my gosh,” Servais said. “He’s very, very talented. And I’ve seen a lot and I have a lot to compare him to.”

Indeed, Servais oversaw scouting with the Angels and worked in player development with the Rangers. He loved going to the Dominican Republic to scout and watch players.

“I saw Fernando Tatis Jr. when he was about to be 16 years old,” he said. “I’ve seen a very young Elvis Andrus at 18 years old. Guys like that. It’s very interesting. It’s just his skill set and his actions. He’s got it. You can see this kid growing and projecting, getting bigger. He looks the part, but he needs to play and get some things cleaned up. But the skill set is electric. It’s the switch-hitting and it’s just pretty cool.”

Advertising

Justin Toole, the Mariners’ new director of player development, saw the same show. Celesten was hitting on Field No. 4, where the left-field fence runs parallel to the street Mariners Way, which is about 30 feet beyond the fence.

“He was hitting right-handed and he wasn’t just hitting them into the street,” Toole said. “He was putting them in the parking lot on the other side of it.”

Servais likened the current version of Celesten to Tony Fernandez or Edgar Renteria in their teenage years.

“It’s the lankier actions,” Servais said.

When told that Celesten tried to copy Lindor, Servais said, “He’s going to be a lot bigger than Lindor, but I can see why he probably tried to mimic his game.”

While Tuesday’s workout were designated to be difficult, trying to provide gamelike speed of breaking balls and fastballs the pitching machine was firing at hitters, Celesten hit homers from both sides of the plate. Batting left-handed against breaking pitches, he yanked a few line drives and then blasted a ball over the wall in right-center.

Celesten hitting off the curve ball machine. Took this one over the wall in very deep right-center. That’s @_darkman44’s voice in the background pic.twitter.com/VJn6KUjrfb — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 28, 2023

When the machine was cranked up to fastballs, Celesten moved over to batting right-handed — his power side. He crushed a ball over the wall in left-center. Later, he smashed a ball over the wall in right-center, which left Cameron shaking his head.

And this Celesten hitting a ball very far off the fastball machine pic.twitter.com/Y0uGb77Lss — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 28, 2023

“It’s pretty special,” he said. “He’s only 17. These kids are just built differently now.”

The plan is for Celesten to work out a few more days and finally get into a minor-league spring-training game Friday. He’s spent recent games watching and shagging baseballs and bats.

“I take it as a learning experience,” he said. “Just being with the team and going out there and seeing what I can. I’m also a visual learner so I take it as a learning experience.”

Celesten hasn’t met Julio Rodriguez in person, just in a few conversations via Instagram, but his presence looms large over him and all young prospects in the system.

“I see it as an example for everybody,” he said. “It’s the process he kind of went through. I see it as a way if he can do it, I can go kind of in the same footsteps and reach the level that I want to go.”

If Celesten can make it to the big leagues by age 21 like Rodriguez, it will mean he’s developed into something special. Watching him, the Mariners can’t help but daydream about him in a lineup with Rodriguez. His talent is that apparent.

“It’s super exciting,” Servais said. “I mean, what a find. Obviously, you have to outbid everybody else to get the player, but it is really, really fun to watch.”