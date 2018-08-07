In perhaps his last start for the Mariners for the foreseeable future, Felix Hernandez allowed 11 runs, seven earned thanks to errors by Kyle Seager.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Is this what happens to a former Cy Young winner and face of the Mariners’ franchise in his final outing before being bounced from the starting rotation?

He finds himself trying to save an overworked bullpen by throwing an extra and unneeded inning of an already lopsided loss only to endure further embarrassment.

Felix Hernandez sat alone in the corner of the visitors’ dugout after what could’ve been his final inning as a member of the Mariners’ rotation for the foreseeable future. His mop of black hair leaked perspiration and he buried his face in a towel. His outing vs. the Rangers on Tuesday night had spiraled into an unmitigated disaster of hits, runs and frustration. His third baseman, Kyle Seager, a former Gold Glove winner, aided in the fiasco, making a pair of errors on routine ground balls that led to four unearned runs.

Hernandez then collected his glove that he had spiked in anger the inning before, grabbed his hat — which had been flung in anger — untucked his jersey and walked to the clubhouse. He wouldn’t be in the dugout for the final out of an 11-4 trouncing by the Rangers.

But where will he be five days from now when the Mariners finish a four-game series with the Astros at Minute Maid Park, a place he has struggled?

Five days earlier, he staved off excommunication from the rotation with a decent outing vs. the Blue Jays, pitching five innings and allowing two runs while taking a no-decision. It earned him this start against the Rangers. But it didn’t earn him permanence. It seemed as though his spot in the rotation was tenuous at best, being evaluated from start to start.

And nothing about his effort against the Rangers should provide reasoning to give him another opportunity. He pitched a total of six innings, giving up 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts. He had minimal life on his pitches and even less command. And when things started to go awry, he had no ability to adjust and stop it from happening.

Still this decision will be evaluated well beyond this one awful outing. This has been building throughout an inconsistent 2018 season that has seen too many lost outings and too few quality starts.

With Erasmo Ramirez seemingly healthy and ready to return from the disabled list, the Mariners could replace Hernandez or even adjust the rotation and skip Hernandez for at least one start, if not indefinitely.

His teammates handed him a three-run lead and he gave it all back and more in the bottom of the third. A four-pitch walk to Robinson Chirinos started his problems and led to a bases-loaded situation with no outs. Shin-Soo Choo plated a run with a soft ground ball to first in which Hernandez rolled his ankle while covering first base. After talking with athletic trainer Matt Both and manager Scott Servais and throwing a few warm-up pitches, Hernandez remained in the game. He immediately served up a two-run double to Rougned Odor that tied the score and a RBI single to Elvis Andrus that gave the Rangers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The issues with Seager’s glove led to the next four runs scoring.

Seager’s first error in the fourth inning led to a sacrifice fly from Willie Calhoun.

His second error on a similar ground ball came an inning later with two outs. Instead of being out of the inning, Hernandez had to face Jurickson Profar with runners on the corners. The result was a three-run homer to deep right-center, making it 8-4.

When the inning was finally over, Seager approached Hernandez in the dugout, putting his arm around him. The conversation was brief, but Hernandez nodded and patted Seager on the rear.

Since the Mariners burned through their bullpen in Monday night’s 12-inning win, Hernandez had to “wear” the outing and go back out for another inning that was needed, but should’ve been avoided.

If it was his last inning as a starter this season, it was one to forget. He issued a one-out walk to Choo and gave up a two-run homer to Odor that made it 10-4. With two outs, Adrian Beltre, his closest friend in baseball, smashed a solo homer to deep-center to make it 11-4. The only reason that it wasn’t a two-run homer was Cameron Maybin’s brilliant wall-smashing grab in center on a deep drive from Andrus.

The Mariners grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in impressive fashion against Rangers starter Bartolo Colon. Nelson Cruz smashed his 30th home run of the season to start the second inning. It was his fourth straight season with 30 or more homers in a season for Seattle. Only Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 30-plus in six straight seasons, had accomplished the feat.

Similar to a few days ago against the Blue Jays, Seager followed with a solo homer to deep right field.

The lead was pushed to 3-0 an inning later. Dee Gordon led off with a standup triple to right-center and scored easily on Denard Span’s one-out triple over the head of center fielder Carlos Tocci.