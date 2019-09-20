BALTIMORE — The Mariners’ five-game winning streak ended quietly on Friday when the offense struggled, and the Baltimore Orioles pounded starter Felix Hernandez early en route to a 5-3 victory at Camden Yards.

Hernandez (1-7) gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings as the Mariners opened the final road series of the year on a sour note.

The Mariners managed only four hits, although two of them — a homer and a double — came off the bat of rookie sensation Kyle Lewis.

Lewis staked the Mariners to an early lead when he drilled a first inning, two-run shot into the left field seats for his sixth homer in 10 big-league games.

But Hernandez was wild early, surrendering a three-run homer to Anthony Santander in the bottom of the first before getting an out. A double by Rio Ruiz and a wild pitch helped give the Orioles a 4-2 lead.

Despite the rough start, Hernandez, who came into the game with a career 5-1 record at Camden Yards, settled down quickly.

Advertising

The Mariners trimmed the lead to 4-3 in the fourth when Lewis scored on an RBI ground out by Austin Nola but the Orioles, sporting the second worst record in the American League, got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a homer by Hanser Alberto.

Hernandez, a six-time All-Star and 2010 Cy Young winner, has not won since his first outing of 2019 when he gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings during a 6-3 victory over the Angels on April 1.

His ERA swelled to a career-worst 6.51 with the loss to the Orioles. The King also had two wild pitches and three walks.

Art Warren, Matt Wisler and Reggie McClain pitched shutout ball over the final three innings but the Mariners’ offense struggled all night, going hitless after Lewis opened the fourth with his double.

The series concludes in Baltimore on Sunday as the Mariners return to T-Mobile to close out the season with a six-game homestand against Houston and Oakland.

Notes