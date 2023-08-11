As he walked through the field-level entrance of the stadium he often referred to as “my house,” Felix Hernandez was greeted by people in the organization that still loved him and missed his charismatic presence. They cheered and clapped for him as he walked down the hall.

Seemingly more at ease with the support staff, organizational employees and stadium workers than some of his teammates, Hernandez beamed at the reception, offering up hugs, handshakes and smiles.

“What they did in that hallway was amazing,” he said.

It was a reproduction of an emotional moment when Hernandez signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension just before the 2013 season. When he arrived at then-Safeco Field for the obligatory news conference, members of the Mariners organization surprised their ace by wearing “King’s Court” T-shirts and lining the halls, cheering and chanting his name as he arrived.

It was a beautiful moment that started an emotional and unforgettable news conference where he said through a stream of tears: “I’m doing this because I love Seattle. This has been my life. This has been my family.”

On Friday afternoon, Hernandez was back in Seattle and at T-Mobile Park preparing for a weekend that will celebrate his career with the Mariners. On Saturday, he will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame. He will be the ninth member and eighth player to join the group.

Advertising

“I’m already nervous,” he said as he sat down for a media availability.

Calling himself a “crybaby” often in the past because of his inability to fight back tears in emotional moments, the first question was of course: “Felix, at what point do you think you’ll start crying in your speech?”

Hernandez shook his head and replied: “That’s the first question?”

“It will be right from the beginning, probably right when I walk on to the field,” he said. “I’ve got my speech, but I’m not ready for that.”

Hernandez started working on his acceptance speech a week ago. He wrote it himself without soliciting help from former teammates or family members.

“Hopefully you guys like it,” he said.

The emotion started to come a few minutes later as he answered questions. His hands shook and voice quivered at times. The tears were ready to come, but he fought them back. He won’t be able to do that during Saturday’s pregame ceremony.

Advertising

“It’s an honor,” he said. “It was a special thing to be in any hall of fame, especially here in Seattle, a place that I love, a place that I called home. This weekend is going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”

The Mariners announced that the game is sold out and new hall of fame King’s Court T-shirt will be given out.

The ovation will be massive. Few players that have worn a Mariners uniform have had the intimate connection to the fan base that Hernandez held.

Why did they identify with him so much more than other superstars?

“I would say it’s because I stayed,” he said. “And because it was fun to watch every five days when I pitched. They gave me a lot of excitement too. And every time I jogged to the mound and stepped inside those lines, I wanted to give more than 100%, I’d give 2,000% for every single game.”

He made his MLB debut on Aug. 4, 2005 in Detroit and made 418 starts and one relief appearance over 15 seasons. Fans watched him grow as a pitcher and a person, evolving from a youthful fire baller that threw without fear of repercussion into a pitching artist with an assortment of ways to beat hitters, including a devastating changeup that was one of the most effective pitches in baseball for a decade.

Advertising

“That pitch,” he said smiling, “made me rich.”

Despite spring training dalliances with the Braves in 2020 and the Orioles in 2021, he never pitched in a regular-season game for either team.

The back of his baseball card will feature only one the team.

It’s the same team that scouted and signed him out of Valencia, Venezuela.

“I never thought I would be this big,” he admitted.

The same team that helped him become a superstar who won a Cy Young Award, and should’ve probably won another, made six All-Star Games and made him the face of the franchise. “

It’s also the same team that never made the postseason during his career. It’s the glaring omission from his baseball resume.

Last year, he threw out the first pitch of the Mariners’ first postseason game since 2001.

Sponsored

“Those guys did it,” he said. “It was amazing. When I came here to throw the first pitch, I was so nervous. It was like I was a part of the team too. Coming back for the playoffs, I mean, we didn’t make it, but I don’t regret anything.”

Asked about his accomplishments and favorite moments, he listed off the Cy Young Award in 2010 and of course the perfect game vs. Tampa Bay on August 15, 2012. But he was adamant about the King’s Court and what that meant to him. He can still list off every pitch he threw in the final inning of that perfect game, including the last three pitches.

With 26 straight outs recorded, he fell behind Sean Rodriguez, 2-0.

“I trusted my curveball, trusted my slider,” he said of the next two pitches. “Last pitch was a changeup and game over.”

And when he steps on the field Saturday night, with Aloe Blacc’s “The Man” blaring from the sound system and more than 40,000 people standing and applauding, it will be “game over” for Hernandez for stopping his tears.