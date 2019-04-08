KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t the hits and runs he gave up in the first inning. It wasn’t the comebacker that might or might not have hit him off the bat of Ryan O’Hearn or the awkward dismount/maneuver of trying to avoid that comebacker.

No, Felix Hernandez left his start Monday night at Kauffman Stadium after pitching one inning due to “virus-like symptoms” — that was the in-game injury update released to media members from the Mariners just after the second inning.

It wasn’t a good beginning to his second start of the season. Hernandez gave up two runs in the first three batters he faced. Leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield singled, Adalberto Mondesi followed with an run-scoring double to the left-center gap and Alex Gordon pulled a run-scoring single through the right side to make it 2-0.

Hernandez came back to strike out Jorge Soler looking. O’Hearn’s comebacker was almost an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Dylan Moore fielded it, hustled to second base and then fired to first, but O’Hearn barely beat out the throw.

Following the play, Seattle manager Scott Servais and athletic trainer Rob Nodine came to the mound to check on Hernandez. After a brief conversation, Hernandez remained in the game. But reliever Chasen Bradford got up in the bullpen and began throwing. Hernandez hit Hunter Dozier with a pitch and then got Chris Owings to fly out to center to end the inning, and Bradford replaced Hernandez in the second inning.