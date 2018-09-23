Paxton hopes to make two more starts before the end of the season. Hernandez will make his final start of 2018 on Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — James Paxton and Felix Hernandez will make at least one more start at Safeco Field before the end of the 2018 season. And Paxton’s goal of making two starts in the final week is still a possibility.

The Mariners announced their probable starting pitchers for the penultimate series of the season vs. the A’s, which starts on Monday. Paxton, who has been sidelined since coming down with a combination of influenza and pneumonia, is slated to start on Monday.

Hernandez threw a 40-pitch bullpen before Saturday’s game to test his strained right hamstring. The session went well and he will start on Wednesday.

“We’ll be guarded on how far we let Paxton and Felix go,” manager Scott Servais said. “They’ll make the starts and then go from there.

Paxton threw a lengthy bullpen on Friday at Globe Life Park. While there was some fatigue after the session, he feels ready to go. Paxton will likely be limited to a 70-75 pitch limit.

By starting on Monday, Paxton could start on Saturday or Sunday to close out his season. He has asked t Servais to try and allow him to build up his innings total to 160 this season. He’s currently thrown 150 1/3 innings. Paxton has made 26 starts this season, posting an 11-6 record with a 3.83 ERA.

“We could,” Servais said of giving second start for Paxton. “We’ll have to see how it goes. We aren’t going to put anything out for the final series of the season vs. Texas. But a lot of it will depend on how Pax feels. I thought Marco (Gonzales) threw well last night and he would like to make another as well.”

For Hernandez, it will be his final start of a frustrating 2018 season that was one of the worst in his career. He’s made 27 starts and one relief appearance, posting an 8-13 record with a 5.46 ERA. He’s thrown 151 2/3 innings.

“I feel good,” he said. “I have no problems with it. I just want to finish strong. I can still pitch. It wasn’t a big injury. They were trying to get me some rest.”

Hernandez also found a mechanical adjustment late in the season and he wants to continue to work on it in a game situation.

“It was good,” he said. “It feels pretty good. The ball is coming out way better than it used to.”

The adjustment has to do with the turn on Hernandez’s wind-up as he bring his left knee up and loads his hips before going down the mound.

“He started to control that quarter turn he makes and getting more on time with it so he wasn’t so big with that quarter turn and flying out of it,” Servais said. “It probably doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the command of the pitches and the command of his fastball has been better. If you think about it and what it does to your body, when you have less moving parts, you can be more consistent.”

Also …

Mitch Haniger was out of the Mariners’ starting lineup for the first time since July 6. The day off was planned by Servais. Haniger had started 65 straight games before Sunday. During that stretch, he had a .310/.391/.516 slash line with 21 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 28 RBIs.

“He’s certainly earned it,” Servais said. “I can’t remember the last time he had a day off. It’s been as consistent of a run out there as any player I’ve seen in a long, long time. I’m really impressed with him.”

Haniger’s last days off came due to banging his knee into the wall while trying to make a catch. He’s played in 151 games and 1321 2/3 innings this season.

