The first “wave” of players committed to play in the annual All-Star Celebrity Softball Game as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities at T-Mobile Park was announced Friday afternoon.

Headlining the group of former MLB players, current NBA players, actors, musicians and other avenues to reach celebrity status is Felix Hernandez, who will also be on the coaching staff of the Futures Game and will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in August.

King Felix, who 15 years ago to the day, hit a grand slam off the Mets’ Johan Santana at the old Shea Stadium will be joined by former Mariners stalwarts Mike Cameron and Bret Boone. Adam Jones, who was once the Mariners’ top prospect before being traded to Baltimore and becoming a multiyear All-Star with the Orioles. No word if Erik Bedard will be part of the second wave.

Zach Lavine, the star shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls and former standout at Bothell High School, will be playing along with Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Former USA softball stars Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley will be playing in the game. Finch has been fixture in the celebrity games over the years.

Advertising

Snowboarder Chloe Kim, who has won multiple gold medals in the past two Winter Olympics will also be participating.

From a local aspect, actor/comedian Joel McHale, who grew up in Mercer Island and graduated from the University of Washington, will be playing.

The game takes place on Saturday, July 8, as part of All-Star Saturday festivities at T-Mobile Park. The day begins with the Futures Game, featuring baseball’s top minor league prospects. Both events are included with the purchase of an All-Star Saturday ticket, which are now available for sale at AllStarGame.com.

Television personalities Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes will em cee the action on the field during the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game for fans in attendance. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Additional details on in-ballpark events and will be announced in early July.

The “first wave” of people committed to play: