SAN DIEGO — It’s a story that has been written often over the span of his 15-year career with the Mariners. There were times when it defined an entire season, including the year he won the American League Cy Young Award.

The names have changed over the years, but the premise remains the same.

So, on a bright Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park, the story of the Mariners ruining and wasting an outstanding start from Felix Hernandez got to be told once again.

Hernandez delivered his best start of the 2019 season and one of his best outings over the past three seasons. And it wasn’t enough because, well, the Mariners’ vaunted home-run bashing, pitch-count building, run-scoring offense was shut down by rookie Chris Paddack in a 1-0 loss to the Padres.

Hernandez was good, tossing seven innings and allowing one run on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Paddack was better, working seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with a walk, a hit batter and nine strikeouts.

Over the past few seasons, there weren’t many occasions to rehash those old feelings of elation and frustration. Hernandez simply couldn’t deliver those sorts of outings on a consistent basis or even more than once every few months. Perhaps this is a one-off showing, but Seattle hopes for something more. He showed pinpoint command with his curveball and changeup, using them heavily and keeping his sinker as more of a secondary pitch.

It was the 130th time in his career Hernandez pitched seven-plus innings while allowing one run or fewer. It became the seventh time in those outings that he took the loss and the 27th time the Mariners lost the game in one of those outings. Of the 130, he had 89 wins and 34 no decisions.

His one mistake came in the second. With two outs, Hernandez tried to sneak a first-pitch sinker by veteran infielder Ian Kinsler, who came into the game hitting .147 on the season with a sub-.500 OPS. Kinsler was sitting first-pitch fastball and pulled it over the wall in left field for his second home run.

That one run is all the Padres and Paddack would need. With a mid-90s fastball and a nasty changeup, Paddack carved up Seattle hitters. He had them off balance and swinging at changeups when they thought fastballs were coming and watching fastballs in changeup counts.

It’s the second time he’s done this to Seattle. In an exhibition game after the Tokyo trip at T-Mobile Park, Paddack was just as dominant.