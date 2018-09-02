The Mariners leave Oakland where they started: 5 1/2 behind the A's. But staying even meant falling behind for the Mariners, who had a chance to take three of four from the A's if not for a four-run sixth inning.

OAKLAND — The deficit is the same as when they arrived at the concrete mausoleum on Thursday — 5 1/2 games. But as the Mariners exited the Oakland Coliseum on a bright and warm Sunday afternoon, their situation wasn’t the same as before.

Nope, staying even meant falling behind for Seattle.

They needed to win this game. A win would’ve narrowed the gap to 3 1/2 games and applied at least something more than token pressure on the A’s — a team filled with a predominance of young players that have never been in this situation before. With the Mariners playing three vs. the Orioles — the worst team in baseball and the A’s hosting the Yankees for three games, things could’ve gotten much tighter.

Instead, the Mariners imploded in a four-run sixth inning and lost 8-2.

Mathematically, they have chances. Logically, it’s going to take a miracle because the team they are chasing was the team they needed to beat on Sunday.

Seattle is now 76-61 with 25 games left to play in the season, while Oakland is 82-56 with 24 games left to play. Even if the A’s started to slow down, which they’ve shown signs for doing and play at an even .500 over those 24 games to finish 94-68, Seattle would have to go 18-7 over its final 25 games to just tie. The Mariners haven’t played at that pace since mid-June.

What’s more impossible to believe: the Mariners suddenly getting hot and reeling off a bunch of wins or the A’s regressing to a mean that they’ve avoided — unlike Seattle — and losing more than they win?

Based on the last six weeks, neither seems plausible. When the Mariners and A’s meet again for the final three games of the season series at Safeco Field on Sept. 24-26 … the games could be meaningless to either team’s postseason chances.

After five solid innings of work, Felix Hernandez gave up a leadoff single to Chad Pinder and walked pinch-hitter Matt Joyce. He wild pitched them into scoring positions and then gave up a hard one-hopper off the bat of pinch-hitter Marcus Semien. Kyle Seager made a diving attempt at the ball, but it hit off the end of his glove and rolled into left field. Pinder scored with ease while Joyce ran through the stop at third and just beat the throw in from Denard Span, breaking the 1-1 tie and giving Oakland a 3-1 lead.

Hernandez walked off the mound staring at his feet. A start that seemed so promising had gone haywire. His season of diminished returns and discontent continued.

His replacement — Nick Vincent — didn’t fare much better. Vincent gave up back-to-back singles that allowed a run charged to Hernandez to score, making it 4-1. Lefty specialist Zach Duke was brought in for one batter — left-handed hitting Matt Chapman — and issued a walk. Shawn Armstrong —fourth pitcher of the inning — finally got the remaining two outs, but not without allowing another run to score on a sac fly.

Down 5-1 isn’t ideal against an A’s bullpen that was designed to shorten games. The Mariners actually had chances to cut the deficit. Kyle Seager double and Mike Zunino blooped a single against Lou Trivino with one out int he seventh. But Dee Gordon lined out and Mitch Haniger struck out.

The Mariners picked up a run in the eighth off of old friend Fernando Rodney to trim it to 5-2 on Ryon Healy’s two-out RBI single. With runners on the corners, A’s manager Bob Melvin didn’t hesitate. He went to closer Blake Treinen for the final out of the eighth. The All-Star right-hander needed one pitch to get Seager to pop out to left. Seager spiked his bat in disgust.

But it didn’t matter. James Pazos struggled in the eighth inning, putting a pair of runners on and Justin Grimm served up a three-run homer to Stephen Piscotty to make it 8-2.