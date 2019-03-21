It started all the way back in 1992. The start of an unprecedented 28-year-long professional baseball career for a man that would eventually become a baseball legend. That career came to an end Thursday.
We take a look back at the sure-to-be Hall of Fame career of one of baseball’s unique icons, arguably its global face for his decade-long prime in Seattle.
It started in Japan, in 1992, with the Orix BlueWave.
Before he was a Seattle Mariner, Ichiro was already training with them. As part of a Japanese spring training tour in 1999, Ichiro and other players — and the media horde that followed — joined camp, setting the stage for his posting and eventual signing with Seattle. We’ll let the photos tell the story from here out:
