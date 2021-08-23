Complying with the new state order requiring individuals — vaccinated or not — to wear masks indoors, the Mariners announced Monday that all fans 5 and older at T-Mobile Park will have to wear masks in all indoor areas of the ballpark.

The indoor areas include team stores, bathrooms, indoor clubs and restaurants and indoor concourse areas.

Masks will not be required when fans are outside or actively eating or drinking, but the Mariners are encouraging all fans, ages 5 and up, to wear masks, regardless of vaccine status, in all areas of the ballpark.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the Mariners have made the health and safety of our fans, staff and players our top priority. Public health and medical experts have advised us that masks are effective against the spread of COVID, including the highly transmissible delta variant. Wearing a mask is a simple thing we can all do to help protect ourselves, our families and our community,” said Trevor Gooby, Mariners senior vice president of ballpark operations, in a statement.

The Mariners also are requiring all employees to wear masks — both indoors and outdoors — regardless of vaccine status.