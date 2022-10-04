While the Mariners won’t have a home playoff game to start the 2021 postseason, Mariners fans can still go to T-Mobile Park to watch them play in the three-game wild card series over the weekend.

The Mariners announced they will hold viewing parties for fans at the stadium for the three wild card games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our fans to come together at T-Mobile Park to watch our push for a World Series title,” said Catie Griggs, Mariners president of business operations in a statement. “We want the team to be able to feel our fans’ support and electric energy all the way from Seattle.”

Per the news release, each game “will be broadcast on MarinersVision, one of the largest screens in the Northwest, and fans will have access to open seating on the main level, as well as The ‘Pen. Select concession stands will be open and fans can pick up postseason gear at the Mariners Team Store. There will be music and surprises at each Wild Card Watch Party this weekend.”

The actual game times and opponent for the Mariners have yet to be determined. The Mariners will either travel to Toronto as the second wild card or to Cleveland as the third wild card based on the results of the last few regular season games.

Tickets for the viewing party are $10 for the public and $5 for season ticket members. Parking at the Mariners Garage is $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mariners Care Foundation.