Fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game is now open.

Major League Baseball, working in conjunction with the Mariners, released the official voting ballot for fans to start choosing their preferred starting lineups for the American League and National League.

The voting process, which is sponsored by Scotts, is a two-phase process determine the starters for each team.

Phase One of the voting started with Wednesday’s announcement and will be available up until 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 22. During his period, fans can submit up to five ballots per a 24-hour period exclusively online at MLB.com or any of the team websites or through mobile devices using the MLB app and MLB Ballpark App.

Following the June 22 deadline, the two top vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on a special broadcast on MLB Network at 2 p.m. The top overall vote-getter in each league in Phase One will automatically be locked into the starting lineup and not be a part of the Phase Two voting process.

The remaining position finalists will then advanced to Phase Two of the voting to determine who is the starter for each team. That voting period will begin on Monday, June 26, at 9 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. on June 29. ESPN will then announce the results of the voting and the starters at 4 p.m. that day.

During the second phase of voting, all previous totals for the remaining players will reset to zero. Fans will then be able to vote once per 24-hour period on all MLB platforms and the winners will be named starters for the All-Star Game.

Once the starters are chosen, the remainder of the roster — 23 reserves including pitchers — will be chosen by the players vote and the office of commissioner Rob Manfred with All-Star manager Dusty Baker (AL) and Rob Thomson (NL) also providing input. The final rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 2, on ESPN at 2:30 p.m.