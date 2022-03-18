PEORIA, Ariz. — Julio Rodriguez’s presence looms large in Mariners camp this year.

Not just as an effervescent personality who brightens every room he’s in. Not even just as a physical specimen who, in the words of manager Scott Servais, has the quintessential carriage of a baseball player in everything he does.

“Some guys just have that look,” Servais said. “He’s one of them.”

No, Rodriguez looms largest as a concept — the budding potential superstar who could deliver great rewards to the Mariners when (it’s when, not if) he is elevated to the major leagues. And figuring out that date is the burning question of the spring.

On Friday that concept began to materialize into real-life form. In his Cactus League debut, Rodriguez wasted no time showing precisely why the buzz around him is so loud. Also, why he could force his way onto the opening-day roster by unfurling his talent this spring to make an undeniable case why it would be foolhardy for the Mariners to wait.

Facing Padres pitcher Angel Felipe in the sixth inning, Rodriguez fell behind 0-2 on two sliders. Felipe threw another slider, a hanger — and Rodriguez squared up every inch of it, sending a majestic blast over the bullpen in left and out of the ballpark for a three-run home run.

Rodriguez took a couple steps down the line before flipping the bat — a gesture befitting a 431-foot homer with a 117-mph exit velocity. Those are elite numbers, and Rodriguez has been announcing with increasing volume that he can be an elite talent. And sooner than later.

“It feels very good — it’s a homer,” Rodriguez said. “It’s definitely going to raise your confidence for anybody. But results like that, I was definitely expecting them, because I worked really hard in the offseason preparing myself for this moment.”

The Mariners are doing nothing to temper the notion that Rodriguez, 21, could force his way onto their roster for the season opener April 7 in Minneapolis, much as 19-year-old Ken Griffey Jr. did in 1989. Never mind that Rodriguez has just 18 games to make his case in a spring condensed by the lockout.

“It actually probably makes it a little better (for him), because there’s less time for us to waffle,” GM Jerry Dipoto said at the outset of spring. “Julio is such an exceptional young player, I know he’s going to come in ready to go. I think in a lot of ways he is intent on wowing us.”

Mission begun. And the wowing began on the first day of camp — earlier, if you count the video Rodriguez sent to Dipoto immediately upon the lockout settlement that showed him playing center field (hint, hint).

Servais said there’s just something different about Rodriguez this spring — starting with his body. He’s put on muscle while remaining lean, leaving him at 6 feet 3 and 230 pounds wrapped in what can only be classified as a perfect baseball physique.

“He looks like a man,” Servais said. “In the past, it was maybe, ‘There’s a young kid, we’ll see how this develops.’ He just looks different.”

Servais has also detected a subtle change in Rodriguez’s demeanor.

“He’s always got a smile on his face,” he said. “He’s always been confident — almost to the point of, ‘Really? You haven’t really done much.’ Now I just like the way he’s carrying himself.”

When I interviewed Rodriguez on Friday morning, he invited me to sit in the chair of his locker mate, Sam Haggerty, who wasn’t around. Trust me, that’s not a normal gesture. And after the game, a 6-4 Mariners loss, Rodriguez kept the media contingent waiting briefly while he signed autographs for a cluster of fans.

Asked for probably the 100th time this spring to reflect on the possibility of reaching the majors this year, Rodriguez replied:

“Everybody knows this is my dream. It’s something I’ve been working on since I was a kid. Basically since I got in pro ball, the Olympics last year. This has been my only goal, to make it to the majors and just keeping being myself.”

Advertising

And on the possibility of winning a job out of camp, Rodriguez smiled and said, “I just put the work in. I will let the Mariners decide that.”

If Rodriguez continues to display the same plate discipline as he has this spring — even doing so in live batting practice and other drills, Servais said — he might make an indisputable case. After the tape-measure home run, the manager was equally impressed with Rodriguez’s next at-bat, in which he walked on a close 3-2 pitch.

Rodriguez said he has focused on swinging only at good pitches. And he said unloading on a breaking pitch was not an aberration for him.

“I mean, honestly, throughout my minor-league career I haven’t just hit fastballs,” he said. “I’m pretty comfortable hitting breaking balls, too. I’m pretty comfortable with taking close pitches, too. So that has never been like a problem to me.”

Rodriguez is wearing No. 44 in camp, a number steeped in baseball history. Hank Aaron wore No. 44. So did Willie McCovey and Reggie Jackson. For all his endearing friendliness and penchant for connecting with his teammates, Rodriguez has an inherent confidence in himself and his ability.

“I feel like the number kind of picked me. … I saw a picture and I said, ‘OK, this number looks like it was made for me,’ ” he said. “And then I saw all the guys (who wore it) and said, ‘OK, I will take it.’ “

After a breakout season in which Rodriguez hit a combined .347 in 74 minor-league games at Class A and AA to fly up to near the top of prospects rankings, he spent much of the winter working out in Tampa with a group of major-leaguers.

“You may know some of them,” he said wryly, and then listed off such stalwarts as Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Gary Sanchez, Maikel Franco and Amed Rosario.

Rodriguez rates his stint on the Dominican Olympic team — hitting .417 to lead it to a bronze medal, the first medal in the country’s history — as the highlight of his baseball career. He is proud to represent his hometown of Loma de Cabrera, located in the Northwest part of the Dominican, not far from the Haitian border.

“There’s 20,000 people over there, so I just feel really cool that people around the world, people all around the United States, the Dominican Republic, all recognize my work,” he said. “People in my town feel really proud I’m where I am right now, because not a lot of people are able to make it out of there. They are supporting me everywhere I go.”

Former All-Star shortstop Rafael Furcal is the most prominent player to come out of Loma de Cabrera, but that may be changing very soon. Even with the acquisition of outfielder Jesse Winker this week, there is a conceivable path to the opening-day roster for Rodriguez — particularly with Kyle Lewis still coming back from his knee injury. And games such as Friday’s will hasten it.

“I feel the same coming into this spring as I did going into the offseason,” Dipoto said. “We don’t want to put anybody in a position to block Julio from ascending to the big leagues.”

That’s a story line that’s looming larger and larger.