Breaking down the details of the trade and how it will affect the Mariners going forward in 2018.

We’re calling this a pop-up podcast. With the Mariners making a significant trade on Friday, acquiring Tampa Bay’s closer Alex Colome and starting left fielder Denard Span in a trade for pitchers Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero, beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone recorded a quick episode to offer their thoughts on the move.

They break down the parameters of the trade, including the salary aspects, how Colome and Span will be used and how it affects the Mariners going forward.

Also on the podcast is the complete audio of general manager Jerry Dipoto’s session with the media discussing the trade.

