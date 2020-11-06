The Extra Innings podcast returns with beat writer Ryan Divish coming off a stint on the injured list for COVID-19 and columnist Larry Stone headed to the injured list with a knee issue.

But the two broken-down scribes can still talk baseball. And they wrapped up the 2020 World Series, addressing the decision to pull Blake Snell while he was dealing and how the Justin Turner positive test for COVID might have changed the entire series if Tampa had won Game 6.

The discussion turns to the 2020 season as a whole — what they liked, what they disliked, what they want to see return in 2021, what they never hope to see again and whether the 2021 season will have fans or be the same as 2020.

There is, of course, Mariners discussion. They talk about J.P. Crawford and Evan White winning the Gold Glove awards, a quick discussion of what the team should address in free agency and the concept of the new market inefficiency on the free agent market — being willing to spend on them.

The show closes with the concept of the Mariners being held to a standard of spending in the next few seasons based on their rebuild plan and how lost revenues shouldn’t be factors.

Also included after the convo between Divish and Stone are the audio from the media sessions with Kendall Graveman on re-signing with the team as a reliever and J.P. Crawford and Evan White about winning the Gold Glove awards at their respective positions.

