The highs and lows of the series win over the Indians and who will win MVP, Cy Young and rookie of the year in each league.

The Extra Innings podcast returns for a new episode featuring Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discussing all things baseball. The current subject is the Mariners’ three-game series to start the 2018 season. Seattle took two of three games from the Indians. Divish and Stone discuss the highlights and lowlights from the opening series.

The discussion then turns to the national scale as they discuss their predictions for the upcoming season, specifically the winners of all six divisions, the wild card entrants, the eventual league champions and the World Series winner. They also make their predictions for three of the four annual Baseball Writers Association of America awards — Most Valuable Player, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes and Stitcher.