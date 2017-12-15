Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss a variety of topics, including Shohei Ohtani going to the Angels and his leaked physical, the Mariners' moves made at the winter meetings and the state of the American League West.

The Extra Innings podcast returns after a trip to the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. Beat writer Ryan Divish hosts columnist Larry Stone as they discuss:

Their trip to the meetings and the minimal moves made by teams

The Angels signing Shohei Ohtani and the fallout of the leaked physical

The Mariners’ activity or lack thereof during the meetings

The three moves the Mariners did make

The state of the team, specifically the starting rotation

The state of the American League West and how the Mariners fit

Seattle’s perceived playoff hopes as of right now

The Baseball Hall of Fame and Edgar Martinez’s updated chances.

You can also listen to the podcast on Stitcher and iTunes