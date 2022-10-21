The Extra Innings podcast returns after a postseason hiatus that was interrupted by Twitter Spaces, or that “Twitter talk thing” as labeled by Larry Stone.

The podcast is back is to wrap up the Mariners’ 2022 season, which included their first trip to the postseason in 21 years.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and baseball writer Adam Jude along with Mr. Stone, discuss the top moments of that run to the postseason and the highs and lows of the postseason.

They also begin to analyze a postseason that will be filled with anticipation and motivation to improve a roster that seems built for success. How will the Mariners’ supplement the roster.

Also included is the audio of the Mariners end-of-the-season press conference with president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and manager Scott Servais.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.