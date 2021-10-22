After a couple of weeks to recover from the 2021 season, the Extra Innings podcast returns to wrap up what the Mariners did and did not accomplish in a season where they exceeded expectations.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the season as a whole, the last three games of sold-out crowds at T-Mobile Park, the idea of it being a successful season, Kyle Seager’s farewell and the responsibility of ownership to build on it and more.

There is some initial discussion about the what the Mariners should do this offseason to supplement the roster.

Also included is the audio from the end-of-the-season press conference with GM Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.