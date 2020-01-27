After a delay due to a switch to a different podcast software, the Extra Innings podcast returns to wrap up the Mariners’ pre-spring training luncheon at T-Mobile Park. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the surprising news about outfielder Mitch Haniger needing core surgery which will cause him to miss all of spring training and start the season late.

How will the Mariners fill his absence in the lineup? What does it mean for Haniger’s trade value? The discussion then turns to the Mariners’ messaging at the luncheon, specifically GM Jerry Dipoto’s comments about the playoffs not being a reality and the focus being on playing the young players.

Also included in this longer podcast is the audio from the complete media sessions of Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.