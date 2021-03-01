PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings Podcast returns a week after Kevin Mather’s comments and video to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club went viral, eventually forcing him to resign a day later.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone recap the week that was with the Mather news breaking and the fallout that occurred.

They delve into thoughts on the process for Mather to resign vs. being fired, how it affected the Mariners and the situation surrounding chairman John Stanton.

There is more discussion on Jarred Kelenic’s service time situation and the scrutiny the Mariners face moving forward.

Also discussed is who should be the next Mariners’ president — the logical choice is Theo Epstein.

It wraps up with discussion of Sunday’s first Cactus League game and some thoughts on the Mariners’ television situation.

After the Divish-Stone conversation, there is audio of the media press conferences following Mather’s resignation, including Stanton, general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and pitcher Marco Gonzales.

