With the 2019 Major League Baseball officially season over — congratulations to the Washington Nationals — the offseason officially started on Thursday.

The Extra Innings podcast returns to wrap an interesting postseason that the Mariners didn’t participate in … again. Beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the Nationals magical run to a title, a World Series that didn’t have one home victory, the surprises and disappointments of the postseason and the Astros’ situation with assistant GM Brandon Taubman and their poor handling of the situation.

From there, the discussion turns to the Mariners and their 2019 season. What went right, what went wrong, who surprised, who disappointed and what to expect going forward.

