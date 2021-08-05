NEW YORK — The Extra Innings podcast returns with Times beat writer Ryan Divish working from a Tampa airport and later a hotel in Manhattan where the Mariners open a critical four-game series with the Yankees. He is joined by columnist Larry Stone, who is back in the Pacific Northwest praying for rain and some interesting comments from Russell Wilson during training camp.

The two baseball nerds talked about the Major League Baseball trade deadline and what the Mariners did and didn’t do to improve their team and their chances for staying in the race for the wild card.

The tick tock of the day Kendall Graveman is analyzed and how the player reaction was reported. Will it hurt the Mariners down the road? What does clubhouse chemistry actually mean to on-field success?

They also breakdown the trade that brought Diego Castillo from the Rays to the M’s closer role. And also the addition of Tyler Anderson to the rotation.

Other topics include:

How good is Abraham Toro?

Do the Mariners have a true centerfielder?

Is this success indicative of success in 2022?

The future of Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager.

Will the Mariners spend in free agency?

How will they do over the next 10 games?

There is also audio of Jerry Dipoto’s media availabilities after the Diego Castillo trade and also after the trade deadline ended.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.