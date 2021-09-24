OAKLAND, Calif. — The Extra Innings podcast had to return from its unplanned month-long leave of absence to discuss the current situation — the Mariners playoffs hopes are still alive with nine games left in the season.

This resilient group of over-achievers is 6-1 on the current 10-game road trip, which includes the just-completed sweep of the Oakland A’s at the Oakland Coliseum.

How have they done it?

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss this unlikely position Seattle finds itself in.

Perhaps the most pressing concern, beyond having to win basically every game, is whether Yusei Kikuchi makes his next start for Seattle. He has struggled in the second half of the season and was pulled after three ineffective innings on Thursday. Can Seattle afford to start him on Tuesday against the A’s at T-Mobile Park?

Other topics tackled include the extensions of Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais. The possibility of Servais winning manager of the year. The Mariners hosting the 2023 All-Star game and that process. The news that Kyle Seager’s club option will be $20 million and what the Mariners might do when they don’t pick up the option.

Also included is audio of Chairman John Stanton and Dipoto discussing the contract extension and the future of the organization.

