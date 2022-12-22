The Extra Innings podcast is back to discuss the unexpected turn of events that led shortstop Carlos Correa to the Mets after having agreed to a massive contract with the Giants.

With new owner Steve Cohen unafraid of the luxury tax penalties and intent on being THE team in New York, the Mets are on a spending spree never seen before in baseball history. Will it result in a championship?

Times beat writer Ryan Divish, baseball writer Adam Jude and columnist Larry Stone also look at why the Mariners are absent from this free agent frenzy. Is it because ownership is being cheap or smart? They also look into why free agents might not want to come to Seattle and the organization.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.