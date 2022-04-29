MIAMI — The Extra Innings podcast returns with an episode recorded in the tropical weather of South Beach. Ok, it was really recorded in an air conditioned room at a Marriott where the beaches could seen in the far-off distance.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish, who is on the road with the Mariners, and columnist Larry Stone, who isn’t, discuss what amounts to the first month of the season.

What has been good for the Mariners? What has been bad for the Mariners? What should people expect to see in the next few weeks.

They also get into the situation surrounding Julio Rodriguez and the number of balls being called strikes on the young rookie.

