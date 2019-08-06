The Extra Innings podcast returns albeit slightly late and edited after Tuesday morning’s announcement that Mariners’ utility player Tim Beckham had been suspended 80 games for testing positive for Stanozolol a performance enhancing drug.

So the introduction was re-recorded with that news and some updated information on injuries and rehab assignments.

But after that beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the weekend that was for the Mariners, which included being swept by the Astros and getting no-hit for the second time this season. There is also a comparison of the Astros and the Mariners in their current state, which is like comparing pizza to kale in terms of taste.

The conversation then turns to the MLB trade deadline and the two deals made by the Mariners, sending Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland to the Nats for three pitching prospects and moving Mike Leake to the Diamondbacks for a minor league infielder.

The third topic was a lengthy discussion about the future of Felix Hernandez and the story written by Divish with some honest admissions from Hernandez. Will he pitch again? What went wrong? How should he be remembered?

Finally, Divish and Stone wrap up their National Lampoon’s Trip to Cooperstown for the Hall of Fame induction.

Besides SoundCloud, you can download and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.