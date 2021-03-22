PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss the last few weeks of Mariners’ spring training with Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone.

The main topics include the handful of position battles for the opening day roster, specifically left field.

Did the left leg injury to Jarred Kelenic hurt his chances? Did his quicker than expected recovery give him a chance to make the team? What happens if he produces over the next 10 days?

Other topics include:

More Kelenic service time discussion

Julio Rodriguez’s progression and where he should start in the minor league system.

Taylor Trammell’s readiness for being the opening day left field spot

The idea of adding another outfielder as a stopgap

James Paxton’s first start of the Cactus League

Signing Paxton to an extension

Elevated expectations for the season

What happens to Mitch Haniger and James Paxton if the Mariners are in contention for a wild card a the deadline

