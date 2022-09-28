After some technical difficulties derailed the last attempt, the Extra Innings podcast returns for the final homestand of the 2022 season.
Times beat writers Ryan Divish and Adam Jude and columnist Larry Stone recorded an episode at T-Mobile Park before the Mariners’ 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
A few of the topics include:
- The abysmal road trip
- The Mariners limping toward the finish
- The injuries to Eugenio Suarez and Julio Rodriguez and their eventual return
- The re-emergence of Jarred Kelenic as a contributor
- The Luis Castillo contract extension
- The possible postseason matchups
Also included is the audio from Castillo’s press conference and general manager Jerry Dipoto talking to small group writers after the press conference.
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.