The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss the Mariners’ remarkable run of quality baseball. Seattle is 16-3 since that abysmal 3-8 homestand.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss just how the Mariners have made it happen and what they need to do to sustain it.

Other topics include: Roster clog, potential trade targets and needs, George Kirby’s innings limit, All-Star selections and snubs, and whether Julio Rodriguez should participate in the All-Star game.

Also included is postgame audio of Scott Servais, Rodriguez and Ty France from Sunday’s game.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.