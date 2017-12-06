Also going over the Mariners possible answers to Shohei's Ohtani questionnaire to perspective suitors

With the news that the Mariners were one of seven lucky finalists to land the services of Shohei Ohtani, Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss Seattle’s chances of signing the pitching and hitting phenom in the reduced field.

Besides analyzing the somewhat surprising decision to eschew the offers from the Yankees and basically every team on the East Coast, Divish and Stone also go over the questionnaire that Ohtani’s representatives at Creative Artists Agency sent to each team and try to provide realistic answers that the Mariners might provide.

The Ohtani Questionnaire. #MLBNHotStove A post shared by MLB Network (@mlbnetwork) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:16am PST

