With their three wins in the four-game series vs. the A’s, the Mariners have inserted themselves into the race for the second American League wild card spot. They come into Monday 1.5 games behind Oakland and have entered unfamiliar territory as buyers, not sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone discuss just how Seattle has got into this position and what general manager Jerry Dipoto should attempt to do in the coming days, which is supplement the roster with a right-handed hitting second baseman and a starting pitcher.

They discuss the idea of adding to the team, specifically what a trade for Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield might cost and who they would give up.

There’s more conversation about the state of the Mariners rebuild and the upcoming changes to baseball discussed at the All-Star break.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.

