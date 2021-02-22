The Extra Innings podcast is back with an emergency podcast to discuss all that Kevin Mather, the Mariners chief executive officer and president, said to the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club on a Zoom call on Feb. 5. Video of his speech/Q&A was uploaded on Feb. 19. It was found by a few observant fans, who summarized his comments and posted a link to the video on Twitter.

Mather’s comments were disparaging enough that it went viral on social media with calls for him to be fired. The list of regrettable comments made about players inside or outside the organization included Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales, Evan White, Cal Raleigh, Luis Torrens, Taijuan Walker, James Paxton, Julio Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez.

Divish and Stone analyze all that was said, why it was said and what should have been said. They talk about Stone’s column to fire Mather, and all the reasons why.

Will Mather be fired? What does this say about the Mariners? Why would the organization keep him around? So many questions and a few answers provided.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.