With Major League Baseball now scheduled to restart spring training and the 2020 regular season slated to hold opening day for the 60-game season on July 23 or 24, the Extra Innings podcast is also returning to its regular season mode … sort of.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the how the MLB owners and MLB Players association bickered, angled, argued and fought in person and over social media during the negotiations and what it means for the overall perception of baseball.

After some analysis of the acrimony, the discussion goes into the plans for the Mariners under the imposed guidelines, which include frequent testing, inviting 60-players (the 40-man roster and 20 other players) to participate in spring training 2.0 at T-Mobile Park and the changed game rules like the universal DH and starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

Who should the Mariners invite on that list of 60 players? How many of them will be prospects? Should those prospects like Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Logan Gilbert play in big league games?

Since the podcast was recorded at Ryan’s parents’ house in Havre, Montana, his mom, Patsy, made a brief and unexpected appearance along with her black lab, Mika.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.

And here’s the Zoom video