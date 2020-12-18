With the recent announcement of the realignment and reduction of minor league baseball, the Extra Innings podcast brought in longtime Rainiers radio broadcaster Mike Curto to join Ryan Divish and Larry Stone to discuss the news and the realities of the situation.

While Mike and Larry were more measured and realistic about the changes, Ryan blamed commissioner Rob Manfred, likening him to a mafia don, and lamented the lack of baseball in rural states like Montana.

There is also plenty of discussion and reminiscing about the Rainiers and the Mariners prospects — good and bad — that came through Cheney Stadium.

From there, the conversation moves to the Mariners and their recent offseason acquisitions of relievers Rafael Montero and Keynan Middleton. Also they debate whether Seattle needs another starting pitcher.

There is also predictions on where Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto and Francisco Lindor end up for the 2021 season.

The podcast wraps up with the audio from manager Scott Servais’ media session for the winter meetings.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.