With the World Series set to begin, the Extra Innings podcast returns to sort-of preview the matchup between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. But really, how it pertains to the Mariners, particularly with the Diamondbacks’ player connections and the Rangers pushing past the Mariners this season.

Joining Ryan Divish, Adam Jude and Larry Stone for this episode is special guest Jordan Shusterman of Fox Sports and the Cespedes Family BBQ podcast. A Mariners fan before becoming a prolific podcaster and Twitter presence, Jordan offers his perspective on the Mariners’ season, the direction of the organization and the disastrous end-of-season press conference.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.