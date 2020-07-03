With the Mariners set to hold their first official workout of the “summer camp” — such a stupid name — the Extra Innings podcast returns to preview the restart of spring training after baseball was shutdown due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss what to expect when they go to T-Mobile Park on Friday for the first workout.

It will obviously have a different look, but how different?

How will teams handle a player testing positive for COVID-19? The plan is not to publicly announce it to protect player privacy, but that seems impossible to avoid.

Other topics include:

What the hell kind of name is Summer Camp by Camping World and why is it so stupid?

The health protocols and guidelines that players, staff and media must follow.

The announcement of the coaching staff and the absences of infield coach Perry Hill, bullpen coach Brian De Lunas and hitting coach Tim Laker due to underlying health risks.

The 60 players selected to participate in summer camp and the philosophy of bringing so many young prospects to the taxi squad.

The cancellation of the minor league season and the ramifications for players, teams and affiliates

Will there be a full 2020 MLB season?

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.

