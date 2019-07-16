The Extra Innings podcast returns from the All-Star break and is immediately performing at a higher level than the Mariners. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone preview Edgar Martinez’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday with some some discussion about the induction of Ken Griffey Jr.

From there, the conversation is forced into the Mariners recent play after the All-Star break, which included being no-hit by the Angels in the first game back.

The podcast wraps up with plenty of prospect discussion, including the recent promotions of Logan Gilbert and Cal Raleigh. Who will be September call-ups? What does this mean for the Mariners’ timeline for success?

Besides SoundCloud, you can download and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.