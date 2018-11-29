Rowley joins Times' beat writer Ryan Divish to discuss all things Mariners, including the rumored trade of Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to the Mets.

In an effort to bring new and smarter voices to the Extra Innings podcast, Times’ beat writer Ryan Divish turned to Fangraphs once again to provide some help in that regard. Meg Rowley, who was recently named the editor of the baseball site, stops by for this week’s podcast. Rowley has been associated with Mariners baseball since she started writing at Lookout Landing in 2014. Since then she’s written for Fox Sports, Baseball Prospectus, The Hardball Times and now Fangraphs.

Divish and Rowley discussed the now swirling rumors of a possible trade involving Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz going to the Mets and what that would mean for the Mariners. It leads to analyzing to a new offseason plan of a stepback — a path that hasn’t been taken by the organization in recent memory.

The conversation then turns to the trades of James Paxton and Mike Zunino, two players that were quite popular with the fanbase.

The podcast wraps up with analyzation of the recent accusations of racism from Dr. Lorena Martin and the Mariners’ other off-the-field issues including a report of a pattern of sexual harassment from executives and what it means to the perception of the franchise.

Finally, Rowley tries to answer how she would fix the Mariners.

