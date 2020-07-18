Major League Baseball is now two weeks into its Summer Camp — still a dumb name — with opening day looming next week.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish welcomes in a new guest, but a familiar name to most sports fans in the area. Greg Johns, a longtime sports writer for multiple newspapers in the Puget Sound and current Mariners’ reporter for MLB.com, joins the podcast.

The two beat writers discuss what the first weeks of summer camp at T-Mobile Park have been like from a safety and baseball perspective.

Are the protocols helping and are they being followed by players?

How different is it compared to normal spring training?

Are the workouts effective and preparing the players properly?

The subject of top prospect Jarred Kelenic and the decision facing the Mariners when it comes to the opening day roster is analyzed extensively. Should he be on the opening day roster or should the Mariners play the service time manipulation game?

Other subjects include predictions for the team’s most valuable player — position player and pitcher — along with picks for surprise contributors and also a prediction on the team’s record for the 60-game season.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.