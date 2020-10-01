The Extra Innings podcast returns to wrap up the Mariners’ 2020 season with beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone.

Seattle finished with a 27-33 record in a season that neither was certain to finish due to the spread COVID-19.

Did the Mariners meet or exceed expectations?

What do we know about their rebuild after this season?

Who was the biggest disappointment from the shortened season?

What to make of the comments from general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais, who both mentioned making the playoffs as a a goal for 2021?

How should the Mariners proceed during free agency? What is needed to supplement the roster?

What to make of the new playoff format?

World Series predictions?

Also included in this podcast is the end-of-the-season media session with Dipoto and the combined media sessions from Servais discussing the 2020 season as a whole, the offseason and 2021 expectations.

