On what was supposed to be the first official day of spring training with pitchers and catchers scheduled for their first workout, Major League Baseball teams and the players on their respective 40-man rosters were most certainly not on the field together working out.

Instead, baseball remained in its 78-day holding pattern of no collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the MLB Players association and with players being locked out by owners — meaning no activity of any sort.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss where the labor negotiations are at as of Wednesday afternoon as the two sides prepare to meet again on Thursday.

They discuss the desires of the players and the owners and try to find where common ground can be found. They also analyze the performance of commissioner Rob Manfred and whether he is hurting or helping the process.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.