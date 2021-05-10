The Extra Innings podcast returns after some technical and podcast host difficulties to discuss the Mariners and their struggles at the plate and their injuries in the rotation while also addressing Jarred Kelenic’s torrid start to his Triple-A season, which includes two homers in his first game and a total of eight hits in his first four games.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze the Mariners’ terrible offense, which includes one of the lowest batting averages and on-base plus slugging percentages in baseball, a high strikeout rate, a high swing-and-miss rate and so many hitters that are not contributing.

They also wonder what the M’s will do with a six-man rotation that only has four healthy pitchers. And try to determine when Logan Gilbert may be called up to fill a spot.

Also on the podcast is postgame audio provided by the Rainiers of Kelenic talking to the media after his two-homer game on Thursday and Gilbert after his first start on Friday.